Sophie (Rykaceski) Carter, 94, of Fawn Township, passed away, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, surrounded by her family at the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia, Cabot. Sophie was a resident of Concordia Lutheran Ministries, in Cabot, for the past eight years. She was born Aug. 26, 1925, in Natrona, to the late Adam and Mary Nitosky Rykaceski. Sophie worked at the former Liberty Mirror, in Brackenridge, worked in food service for both Oakmont Country Club and Brackenridge Heights Country Club, was a cook at the former Sunlight Inn, in Natrona Heights, and finished her working career in food service at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, in Natrona Heights, T.O.P.S., in Natrona Heights, and Weight Watchers, in Tarentum. Sophie enjoyed bowling, ceramics, bingo and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her four sons, Fred (Rose) Carter, of Lower Burrell, Dale (Kim) Carter, of Lexington, Ky., Jerry (Cindy) Carter, of Apollo, and Dennis (Anita) Carter, of Valencia; grandchildren, Jim (Colette) Carter, Eric (Tina) Carter, Chad Carter, Doug Carter, Katie Carter, Emily (John) Gureckis, Christy (Jim) Borch, Daniel (Jessica) Carter and Randy Carter; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Stella Uleski, of Freeport, and Jenny Meyers, of West Deer Township; and by her sister-in-law, Marge Rykaceski, of Lower Burrell. In addition to her parents, Sophie was preceded in death by her husband, Fred V. Carter, Dec. 19, 2005; and by her brothers, Steve, Joseph and John Rykaceski.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. A parish vigil service will be held at 1:45 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 26, 2019