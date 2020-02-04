|
|
Sophie "Toots" Ivanoff, 90, of Greensburg, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. She was born Aug. 30, 1929, in Irwin, a daughter of the late George and Mildred (Louch) Chopich. Prior to retirement, Sophie along with her late husband, Robert, owned and operated the former Arlington Bakery and also the former Four Winds Private Supper Club, both in Jeannette. She was also formerly employed by the former Montgomery Ward Department Store, in Greensburg. She was a member of the Holy Ascension Serbian Orthodox Church, in Youngwood. Her favorite pastime was being with family at their beach house on Long Beach Island, N.J. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Ivanoff, in 2001; four brothers, Ted, George, Nicholas and Mike Chopich, and her sister, Helen Weiss. She is survived by three children, Millie Elliott (Rick), Robert Ivanoff Jr. (Marybeth) and Dr. John G. Ivanoff (Lucinda); five grandchildren, Christina Ivanoff (Kevin Ericson), Stephen Ivanoff (Jamie), Melissa Ann Ivanoff (Wilson Aurbach), Thomas Ivanoff (Courtney) and Douglas Ivanoff (Katie); two sisters-in-law, Norma Jean Chopich and Nada Dimoff; and a number of nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, with the Very Rev. Rumen Stoychev presiding. Following the service, the family will receive friends from 1:30 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Private interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.