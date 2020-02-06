|
Sophie Violet (Kotecki) Jurczak, 95, of Natrona Heights, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born July 10, 1924, in Natrona, to the late Maximilian and Catherine Dubzik Kotecki. Sophie was a 1942 graduate of St. Joseph High School. She worked for many years as a secretary for the former W.T. Grant Store, in Tarentum. Sophie was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Parish in Natrona. She enjoyed listening to Polish and country music, dancing and was devoted to praying the rosary daily. Sophie is survived by her three daughters, Gloria Jurczak, with whom she lived, Catherine (Michael) Oshnock, of Natrona Heights, and Mary (John) Spece, of Lower Burrell; and by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank A. Jurczak, Oct. 10, 2010; brothers, Stanley, Chester and Leonard Kotecki; and by her sisters, Victoria Ross and Josephine Kotecki. A Mass of Christian burial was held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church with the Rev. Aaron J. Kriss as celebrant. Burial was in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Sophie may be made to St. Joseph Parish, 1526 Union Ave., Natrona Heights, PA 15065. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.