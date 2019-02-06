Stacey Lynn Hilliard, 55, of Tarentum, passed away at home Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. She was born Jan. 23, 1964, in Natrona Heights to the late Harrison and Elizabeth W. (Powell) Jones. Stacey lived most of her life in Natrona Heights and Tarentum, where she was a homemaker. She was of the Protestant faith and a graduate of Highlands High School. Stacey loved spending time with her big family. She enjoyed going to bingo, playing instant lottery scratch-offs and shopping. Her family will miss her beautiful heart. Survivors include her children, Brittany (Chris) Baker, of Creighton, and Brandon Hilliard, of Harrison Township; grandson, Hunter Baker; her fiance, Ted Davis, of Natrona; siblings, Pam (John) McGaughey, of Allegheny Township, Lisa (Pete) Kemp, of Sarver, Kelly (George) Broadbent, of Brackenridge, Kimberly (Royden) Young, of Natrona Heights, Cindy (Greg Kirchner) Probel, of Florida, Lenny (Kim) Jones, of Creighton, and Dennis (Gert) Jones, of Tarentum; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Hattie Negley and Robert, Donald and David Jones.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. Friday at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Robert B. Walker officiating. Burial will be private.

