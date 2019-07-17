Stanley A. "Stush" Gapinski, 70, of Vandergrift, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at home, with his beloved wife by his side. Born Sept. 5, 1948, in Natrona Heights, he was a son of the late Stanley C. and Elizabeth F. (Witucki) Gapinski. Stush was a 1966 graduate of Kiski Area High School, and attended Penn State University. He proudly served our country with the Navy with a rank of CT02. Stush worked as a steelworker for ATI in Brackenridge for 34 years, retiring in 2006. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, East Vandergrift. Stush enjoyed gardening, listening and dancing to polka music, attending Navy reunions across the country, and going on cruises. He was an avid reader and a big fan of Penn State athletics. Stush most loved spending time with his family. He was a proud dad and loving grandpa. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 43 years, Linda M. (Skwirut) Gapinski; sons, Gregory J. (Mary Beth) Gapinski, of McCandless Township, and Andrew D. (Ashley) Gapinski, of Butler Township; grandchildren, Addison, Kaelyn, Maddox, Blaine and Kylie; siblings, Catherine (John) Mazurek, of East Vandergrift, Chrissie (Rick) Hutton, of Cranberry, Joseph (Dan Mathews) Gapinski, of Vandergrift, and Barbara Talmadge, of Allegheny Township; brother-in-law, Larry (Lori) Skwirut, of Vandergrift; special cousins, Chuck (Sherry) McMillin, of Yale, Mich.; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Parting prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, East Vandergrift, with Father Vincent Zidek, O.S.B. as celebrant. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, where full military honors will be accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made in Stush's memory to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 400 Kennedy Ave., East Vandergrift, PA 15629, or U.S. Naval Cryptologic Veterans Association, P.O. Box 16009, Pensacola, FL 32507. Stush's family would like to thank Dr. Debra McFadden; the doctors and staff of AHN Cancer Center at AVH, Natrona Heights, and AHN Healthcare at Home for their superior care.