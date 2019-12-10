Home

Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-1501
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Parish
Harwick, PA
1951 - 2019
Stanley A. Lawrence Jr. Obituary
Stanley A. "Stan" Lawrence Jr., of Russellton, West Deer Township, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, with his family by his side. Stan was born in Natrona Heights on Aug. 19, 1951, and was a son of the late Stanley A. and Helen (Koziol) Lawrence Sr. He was a lifetime resident of Russellton and a graduate from West Deer High School in 1969. Stan was a cabinet maker, starting his career with West Deer Cabinets, Russellton. He then started his own business, L and S Kitchens, Sarver, in 1984. Stan was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed building and working on his street rods, playing craps at the casinos and listening to doo-wop music. He was a member of Stan Jerich and the Delmonts where he played the accordion and was a past member of the Rural Ridge Volunteer Fire Company. Stan is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, married June 1, 1974, Patricia (Bassetti) Lawrence; in-laws, Rose (Mike) Palochick, of Harwick, Bernadette Bassetti, of Harwick, Larry Bassetti, of Harwick, David (Tracy) Bassetti, of Freeport, and Thomas Bassetti, of Harwick; nieces, Susan Butela, Dana Strellec and Chelsea Butela; nephews, Justin McGarry, Joseph Butela, Steven Palochick and Michael Palochick; and many friends and customers who became friends.
Friends are invited to attend visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, PA 15076. A Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Victory Parish, Harwick, with the Rev. Alan E. Morris. Stanley will be laid to rest at Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township.
For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019
