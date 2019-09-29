|
Stanley A. "Stan" Skwirut, 69, of the Riverview section of Parks Township, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, peacefully, surrounded by those that loved him, in his home after a courageous battle with cancer. Born June 19, 1950, in Vandergrift, he was the son of the late Stanley I. and Elizabeth E. (Dettore) Skwirut. Stan lived in the Vandergrift area all his life and was a 1969 graduate of Kiski Area High School. He was the owner and operator of Stanley Skwirut Plumbing and Heating since 1972. Stan was a car enthusiast who enjoyed road trips and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Derek Klingensmith. Stan is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Lori J. (Bell) Skwirut, of Parks Township; children, Carrie L. (Drew) Jonczak, of Natrona Heights, Brian A. (Mary Benedum) Skwirut, and Brandi R. (Jeff) Vranka, of Sarver; stepdaughter, Sarah M. Brock, of Vandergrift; grandchildren, Brody Brock, Ashlyn Jonczak, Levi Vickers, Kayla and Dara Zelonka, Landen Jonczak, Kylie Vranka, Max Vranka and Jayda Skwirut; brother, Edmund Skwirut, of Washington Township; sister-in-law and caregiver, Barbara (Bell) Crawford, of Vandergrift; and two nephews and one niece.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Stan's memory to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019