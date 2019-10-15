Home

Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
(724) 478-1244
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
1938 - 2019
Stanley E. Smith Obituary
Stanley E. "Skip" Smith, 81, of Apollo, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in UPMC East, Monroeville. Born Aug. 25, 1938, he was a son of the late Ruth J. and Bruno Mazza. Skip graduated from Apollo High School and held an associate degree in business. He was a production clerk for Allegheny Ludlum, retiring in 1999. He was a former member of the Apollo Elks. Skip enjoyed hunting in his younger years and loved fishing and golfing (especially with his friend Curt). He truly loved playing with his grandchildren and time with his dogs, Roi and Duke. Skip was preceded in death by his parents and brother Kenneth Mazza. He is survived by wife Sarah (King) Smith; children, David (Theresa) Smith and Barbara (Timothy) Woomer; grandchildren, Andrew (Kristen) Smith, Rae Anne (Andrew) Bell, Scott (Ashley) Smith and Brittany (Ken) Sherman; and great-grandchildren, Abigail, Bradlee and David.
Family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until the celebration of life service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019
