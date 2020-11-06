Stanley Walter Jura, 87, of Lower Burrell, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Bayberry Place, Lower Burrell. He was born Sept. 8, 1933, in West Deer Township, to the late Michael and Maria Szaflarski Jura, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mr. Jura was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell. He worked for Westinghouse, Cheswick, in the electric division for 36 years and also worked as the custodian for Grace United Methodist Church in Brackenridge for more than 20 years. He was also the owner/operator of Jura Tractor Sales in West Deer. He enjoyed reading, currents events and his dogs, Bunny Sr. and later Bunny Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Jodie Shaffer, of Pinellas Park, Fla.; sister, Mary Tutak, of West Deer; nephew, John David Jura; and niece, Joan Tutak. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Doris Jean Kitzer Jura, on Nov. 1, 2020; grandson, Eric Steven Shaffer; brothers, John, Frank and Walter Jura; and sisters, Anna Yanko and Alice Bazyk. Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until prayers of transfer at 10 a.m. Saturday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, followed by Christian funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church. Please wear a mask. Private burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. The family suggests donations made in his name to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. www.RusiewiczFH.com
