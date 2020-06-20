Stanley W. Szymanski
1931 - 2020
Stanley W. Szymanski, 88, of Buffalo Township, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 17, 2020, while surrounded by his family, at Arrowhead At Southwestern in West Mifflin. Stan was born June 26, 1931, in East Vandergrift, a son of the late Anna (Potoka) and Charles Szymanski. Stan worked as a credit manager and various at Service Star/ True Value in East Butler for 37 years, retiring in 1997. He was a member of Our Lady of The Most Blessed Sacrament Natrona Heights. Stan was the head coach of Freeport Area High School baseball in 1986 and was inducted into the Armstrong County Sports Hall of Fame in 2003. He loved playing baseball with his sons and coaching their Little League teams. Stan enjoyed taking care of his sister's farm and always helping his family. Stan is survived by his wife, Rose M. (Mendicino) Szymanski; his children, Patrice Szymanski, Diane and Michael Godby, Frank and Rachael Szymanski and Tony Szymanski; 11 loving grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his sister, Christine Torchra; and his brothers, Bernard and Frank Szymanski In addition to his parents, Stan was preceded in death by his four sisters. At Stan's request, there will be no public visitation, and a private family viewing and funeral service will be held in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC. in Freeport. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PETA, 501 Front St., Norfolk, VA 23510. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
