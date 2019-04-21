Steffie V. Jones, 88, of Chester, Va., passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Yukon, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Kotnik Vodopivec. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James E. Jones, Sr.; a son, James E. Jones Jr.; as well as all of her siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Mary J. Luck (John) and Twilla Jones, both of Chester, Va.; a son, Daniel J. Jones (Jeanne), of New Kensington; daughter-in-law, Sue Jones, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Ronnie Faulkner (Libby), Kim Nolan (Brian), Jayme Chelko (Dave), Tiffiny Dimel, Jimmy Jones, Amanda O'Connor (Matt), and Matthew Jones (Kristen); and eight great-grandchildren. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Steffie was an expert homemaker who had many hobbies. She loved music - especially polka and country - dancing, puzzles, and baking delicious homemade bread.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. MORRISS AND SON FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to James River Hospice, 9100 Arboretum Parkway, Suite 175, Richmond, VA 23236. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary