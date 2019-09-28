Home

Stella B. Thickey


1934 - 2019
Stella B. Thickey Obituary
Stella B. Thickey, 85, of Lower Burrell, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at home, after being ill for several years. She was born March 15, 1934, in Harrison Township, to the late Joseph and Frances (Mochanski) Pugliese. Stella lived most of her life in Lower Burrell. She was a homemaker and a corporate secretary in Phoenix, Ariz. for many years. Stella was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, enjoyed antiquing, and was a graduate of Tarentum High School. Survivors include her children, Gary D. Thickey Jr., of Lower Burrell, and Nancy Tusing, of South Hills; and grandchildren, Timothy and Heather. Also surviving are her brothers, Joseph (Renee) Pugliese, of New Kensington, and Robert Pugliese, of Saxonburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia.
All services and burial in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.
Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 28, 2019
