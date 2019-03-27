Stella J. (Puntureri) Stanzione, 92, of Tarentum, formerly of Brackenridge, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019, peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. Stella was born Jan. 20, 1927, in Grove City to the late Joseph and Eva Gallo Puntureri. She was a homemaker and beautician, and she retired from Liberty Mirror Glass Co. in Brackenridge. She was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. She was a life member of the Pioneer Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing cards, watching her Pirates and Steelers, watching game shows, cooking, traveling and spending time with her family. Stella is survived by her children, Monica (Charles Sr.) Simoni, of Tarentum, Richard (Robin) Stanzione, of Ogden, Utah, and Pamela Stanzione, of Lady Lake, Fla.; five grandchildren, Charles (Amy) Simoni Jr., of Tarentum, Melanie (Brian) Ferra, of Lower Burrell, Breelyn (Jared) Gibbons, of Wisconsin, Jazzlyn (Jamie) Young, of Texas, and Mykklyn Stanzione of Utah; 12 great-grandchildren, Gianna, Sophia and Addison Simoni, Maia, Dominic and Nikolas Ferra, Ricklyn, JJ and Mick Gibbons, and Malia, Teo and Finley Unga; her siblings, Albert (Judy) Puntureri, of Hermitage, Rock (Louise) Puntureri, of Butler, and Genevieve Perry, of Grove City; and her sister-in-law, Patricia Puntureri, of Hermitage. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Stanzione Sr., who she married Nov. 24, 1951, and who died Dec. 31, 1976; two brothers, Samuel (Judy) Puntureri and Vincent (Jackie) Puntureri; and a sister, Teresa Puntureri. The family would like to thank the Allegheny Hospice staff.

Family and friends are invited from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, to ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 (724-224-7730), where a parting prayer service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 800 Montana Ave., Natrona Heights, PA 15065, with the Rev. Aaron J. Kriss officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019