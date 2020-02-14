|
|
Stella Krutz, 88, of Allegheny Township, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. She was born April 28, 1931, in Russellton, daughter of the late Stanley and Anna Beitko Habucky, and had been a lifelong resident of the Valley, having previously lived in Russellton and New Kensington. She formerly worked for Family Finance in New Kensington and along with her late husband, William, were the proprietors of Krutz Jewelers in Leechburg, a business they operated from 1985 until 2013. Stella was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, and enjoyed trips to Las Vegas, dancing, puzzles and time with her family. Survivors include her daughter, Diane (Robert) DiCola, of Leechburg; stepgranddaughters, Kristin (Dr. Matthew) Krebs and Rachel (Phillip) Clayton; stepgreat-grandchildren, Benjamin and Katharine Krebs and Molly and Alice Clayton; and sister, Bertha Norris, of Lower Burrell and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Krutz; brother, Stanley Habucky; and sister, Dorothy Neibar. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St., Lower Burrell, where parting prayers will be said at noon Saturday, followed by Christian Funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church, Lower Burrell. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Memorials in Stella's name may be made to a . Her family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice and Care at Home for the wonderful care Stella received. www.RusiewiczFH.com.