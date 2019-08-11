|
Stella M. (Keibler) Ridenour, 89, of Lower Burrell, formerly of Washington Township, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in AHN-Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Born Oct. 4, 1929, in Franklin Township, she was a daughter of the late Raymond Keibler and Amber (Ritzman) Keibler. Stella was a 1947 graduate of Washington Township High School and worked in the cafeteria at Kiski Area High School for 35 years, retiring in 2001. She enjoyed gambling and playing bingo. In addition to her parents, Stella was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth L. "Cy" Ridenour, who passed away July 10, 1989; brothers, Harry, Raymond and Roy Keibler; sisters, Frieda Shenk, Mary Kennedy and Norma Harris; and a step-grandson, Matthew Gibbons. She is survived by her sons, Kenneth L. (Sandra) Ridenour Jr., of Washington Township, and Randy J. (Deborah) Ridenour, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, David (Kris) Ridenour, of Apollo, Heather (Joshua) Rings, of Bethel Township, Stacy (John) Trezeciak, of Upper Burrell, and Tara (Matthew) Namey, of Lower Burrell; step-granddaughter, Nicole (Dominic) Ravotti, of Lower Burrell; sister, Wilma (Terry) Condo, of Maryland; and nieces and nephews.
At Stella's request, all services are private and have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. Private interment in Spring Church Lutheran Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019