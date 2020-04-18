Home

Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Stella Marietti


1924 - 2020
Stella Marietti Obituary
Stella A. (Malecki) Marietti, 95, of Buffalo Township, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Quality Life Services, Sarver. She was born Sept. 16, 1924, in Natrona, to the late Stanley and Josephine (Kocon) Malecki. Stella retired from PPG Industries after 30 years of service. She was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Freeport, and member of the former Kit-Han-Ne Rock and Gem Club, Kittanning. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband and gem hunting. Stella is survived by her brother, Joeseph (Helen) Malecki, of New Kensington; and by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joeseph J. Marietti on Nov. 30, 2014; brothers, John, Michael and Chester Malecki; and by her sister, Helen Sarvey. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, all services and burial for Stella will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
