Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Vanery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Vanery


1917 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stella Vanery Obituary
Stella Vanery, 102, of New Kensington, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Hempfield Manor Nursing Home. She was born June 2, 1917, in Connorville, Ohio, to the late Andy and Anna Demitric Swiger, and has been a resident of New Kensington for the past 74 years, having previously residing in Ohio. She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, New Kensington and the New Kensington Moose. She worked for Miller Brothers Shoe Store in New Kensington for 25 years. She is survived by her two sons, John Habura Jr., of Los Angeles, Calif., and Michael (Cissy) Habura, of Irwin; grandchildren, Michael (Robin), Christopher (Heather), and John Habura Jr. and Desiree (Brady) Piercy; great-grandchildren, Ellie, Andrew, Elias, Johnny, Evelyn Habura, Myles and Julian Piercy, and Abby Clawson; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Vanery Jr.; son, Dan Habura; and siblings, Mary, Rose Vitchner, Tillie Marchiol, Michael "Mickey" Swiger, John Swiger and William Swiger. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon Monday in THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Rd. at Alder Street. Pastor Dona Van Eck will officiate. Private burial will be in Plum Creek Cemetery.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -