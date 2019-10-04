|
Stephanie Crowe, 71, of Natrona Heights, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Platinum Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Brackenridge, where she was a resident the past two months. She was born April 14, 1948, in New Kensington, to the late Stephen and Anne (Ercig) Potocnak. Stephanie was a homemaker and lived most of her life in Harrison Township. She belonged to the Allegheny Valley Salvation Army, was a graduate of New Ken High School and a licensed minister through Day Spring Christian Center. Survivors include her son, David C. (Amber) Crowe, of Kittanning; grandsons, Christopher D. and Jeremiah W. Crowe, of Kittanning; stepson, William (Libby) Crowe, of Arnold; three step-grandchildren and her good friend with whom she lived, Grace Barrett. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Michael Potocnak.
All services and burial will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019