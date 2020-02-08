|
|
Stephanie "Peaches" Berkoben Nichols, 35, of Allegheny Township, passed away unexpectedly at 7:51 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Mercy Hospital surrounded by friends and family. Peaches was originally from Lower Burrell, but lived In Frankfurt, Germany, Anniston, Ala., Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, and Heidelberg, Germany, before moving back to Allegheny Township. Peaches graduated from Clairview School and attended Northco. Peaches was a resident of the Verland Foundation, in Sewickley. She was a special needs child but it did not define how special she was. She was born premature and placed in an incubator. When her Nana saw her for the first time, she said Stephanie only has fuzz like a peach and the name stuck from that day forward. She loved her baby brother so much. She loved watching game shows, especially Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, her M&M candy thanks to her pappy, going to concerts and dancing and rocking out to her music. She was a heavy metal head banger thanks to her Uncle Mike and was a big Kiss and Metallica fan. Peaches was a sweet, loving, caring daughter and will be forever missed and leaves a void in our hearts that can never be filled. She will always be our biggee girl. Sadly, her brother, John H. Nichols III, her maternal grandparents, Donald and Lillie Berkoben, of Lower Burrell, cousin, Brian Shaw, and her beloved German Shepherd, Zeus, preceded her in death. Peaches is survived by her parents, Michelle Sue Berkoben Nichols and John H. Nichols Jr.; her uncles, Michael L. Berkoben and Stephan Shaw, of Lower Burrell, for whom she was named after. Peaches has many cousins and extended family in North Carolina who loved her dearly. Funeral arrangements are private and RUSIEWICZ FUNERAL HOMES INC. of Lower Burrell, will provide services. The family asks for privacy during this difficult time. www.RusiewiczFH.com.