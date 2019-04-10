The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
Stephen A. Filipek


Stephen A. Filipek Obituary
Stephen Andrew Filipek, 91, of North Apollo, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Life Care at Allegheny Valley Hospital. He was born Sunday, June 26, 1927, in East Vandergrift, the son of the late John J. and Catherine Hornicak Filipek. He was a lifetime member of the Slovak Club, in East Vandergrift, a past commander of the VFW in Vandergrift and a member of the honor guard. He loved to bowl, hunt, fish, golf, but he most enjoyed being with his family, grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Joan F. Long Filipek; four children, Michael Filipek, of North Apollo, Michelle Klingensmith and her husband, James, of Vandergrift, Steven Filipek, of Apollo, and David Filipek and his wife, Erica, of Bowie, Md.; two grandchildren, Ashley Amin and her husband, Devin, of Springfield, Ill., and Eric Klingensmith, of Vandergrift; and three great-grandchildren, Victoria Amin, Austin Amin and Olivia Amin; a brother, Joseph Filipek, of East Vandergrift, and three sisters, Anne Luczak, of Vandergrift, Veronica Skrocki, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Theresa Weber and her husband, Robert, of Hermitage. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Danny Filipek, and his sisters, Mary Tabacheck and Kathryn Filipek.
Family will received friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD, 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, in Our Lady Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 400 Kennedy Ave., East Vandergrift, with Father Michael Sciberras as celebrant. Private interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, in Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019
