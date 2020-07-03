1/1
Stephen A. Pater
1957 - 2020
Stephen A. Pater, 63, of New Kensington, passed away suddenly while placing flags for the 4th of July holiday on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was born March 30, 1957, in Natrona Heights and was a son of the late Walter E. and Hazel (Dietz) Pater. Stephen lived the past 14 years in New Kensington and prior to that, Tarentum. He was a transmission specialist for J&S Transmission in Sharpsburg for 20 years and of the Lutheran faith. Stephen enjoyed woodworking, hunting, reading and pencil drawings. He especially enjoyed his family, children and grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Donna R. (Thompson) Pater; his children, Daniel R. Thompson and fiancee Jolene Henson, of Fawn Township, Pauline A. (Aaron) Campbell, of Ford City, Sandra L. (Edward) Burgung, of Dunkerton, Iowa, and Heather M. (Patrick) Lane, of Springfield, Ky.; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings, Debra A. Horton, of Coudersport, and Philip (Jackie) Pater, of Buffalo Township. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Mya Thompson, and a brother, Thomas Pater. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Saturday until the time of service at 4 p.m. at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial will be private. Visit dusterfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
4
Service
04:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
