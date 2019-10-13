|
|
Stephen A. "Steve" Soulcheck, 90, of Michigan City, Ind., formerly of Arnold, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 19, 1929, at home, in Valley Camp, to the late Paul and Katherine (Malatach) Soulcheck. He married Catherine L. Kaminski Oct. 29, 1949. A veteran, he proudly served in the Navy. Steve worked at the American Saint Gobain Glass Factory in Arnold and Jeannette for 47 years. In retirement, he delivered auto parts in Parnassus. Steve loved a good prank, whether he played it or it was played on him. He loved teaching, hanging out, and playing games with his children. Our house was where the neighborhood kids would gather to hear his famous ghost stories on our big covered porch, play ditch and kick the can in the alley, ride on our backyard roller coaster or get a crew cut from the infamous barber in the neighborhood! Steve loved his long walks to Lower Burrell with his best friend, a black Lab named Sam. One of his favorite things to do with his best pal, Dave, was scout the alleys for valuable treasures (junk) and talk for hours with the neighborhood guys in the garage around the glow of a small pot-bellied wood stove. Steve was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. He is survived by his children, Cheryl (Don) Young, Kerry (Sue) Soulcheck, and Kevin (Karon) Soulcheck, all of Michigan City, Ind., Mary Louise (Rob) Romano, of Valparaiso, Ind., and Terry (Kim) Soulcheck, of Lower Burrell; a sister, Eve Smith, of Falls Church, Va.; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Catherine "Kay"; two sons, an infant, Stephen Joseph and Gary Stephen; six brothers, Charles, John, George and Paul; two in infancy; and two sisters, Ann Kuzmick and Marian Long.
Cremation has taken place at GEISEN-CARLISLE FUNERAL HOME and burial will take place at a later date in St. Mary of Czestochowa Cemetery, Lower Burrell.
Memorials may be made in his name to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019