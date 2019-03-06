Stephen E. Johnston, 55, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 2, 2019, after a long and courageous three-year battle with cancer. His loving and devoted wife and their three boys were by his side as he left this life and entered into the Eternal Kingdom of Heaven. Stephen was born Oct. 17, 1963, in New Kensington to Kay L. Johnston and the late Dr. P. Benjamin Johnston. He was a 1981 graduate of Valley High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree in business from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was a faithful and loyal employee of Verizon Wireless for the last 23 years. Stephen was a wonderful husband to his soulmate Kathy; an amazing and devoted father to his three boys, Ethan, Zachary and Jonah; a courageous brother; and an adored son. He found passion in his love of life, family, friendships and Christ. Additional survivors include his five siblings, Paul Johnston, Mark Johnston, Cindy Farneth Fowler, Jack (Jean) Farneth and Rick (Pam) Farneth; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was brother in-law to Debbie (Jack) Carlson, Mike (Flora) Salvo, Kim Falvo, Lisa (Tom) McClelland, and son in-law to Raymond (Barb) Salvo.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Cornerstone Ministries, 2200 Cornerstone Lane, Export. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, was entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stephen's honor to the SOS Miles of Smiles event that supports cancer patients and their families. Donations can be made online at www.servingothersouls.org/give/give-your-treasure.