Stephen E. Shipman
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Edward Shipman Sr., 64, of Bunker Hill, W.Va., passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 1, 1956, in Dearborn, Mich., and was the son of Violet and the late Bernard Shipman. Steve was originally from Markle, and graduated from Kiski Area High School. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, fur dad, and fur pap that had a big heart for his family. He loved being surrounded by family, friends and his dogs. He was their Superman. Steve was an avid hunter, fisherman and an all-around outdoorsman. He worked for Branch Builds as a senior superintendent. He is survived by his loving wife, Kim; children, Stephen Jr. and wife, Kyla, Anthony and wife, Chanon, and Seth; grandchildren, Lianne, Scyler, Dillon, Gillian, Jade, Geno, Kayli and Jonathon; siblings, Charlie and wife, Debbie, Bill, Elizabeth and husband, John; also numerous beloved nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be left at www.rosedalefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 9, 2020
Uncle Butch was a great guy! Much love to Aunt Kim, Stevie, Tony, Seth, and family!
Chaz Shipman
Family
May 9, 2020
Vi, so sorry to hear about Stephen's passing. Prayers go out for all the family at this time and in the weeks ahead. (I was the college student who painted your house back in 1983)
Tom Nypaver
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved