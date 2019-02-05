Stephen John Chovanes, 67, of Leechburg, passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, with his loved ones by his side. He was born July 18, 1951, the son of late Stephen and Anna (Mrasz) Chovanes. Steve was a graduate of Kiski Area High School and St. Vincent College, earning a degree in psychology and sociology. He worked as a teacher, a truck driver for United Refinery, and was self-employed with his own construction business, Chovanes Construction. His true passions were farming, the outdoors, collecting tractors, planting his porch gardens and spending time with his cats, Susie, Blackie, and Sassy. He is survived by his companion of 28 years, Bonnie Butler, of Leechburg; two sisters, Kathleen Uncapher, of Leechburg, and Michele (Tony) Dicenzo, of Pittsburgh; a brother, John (Eileen) Chovanes, of Cabot; a niece, Elizabeth (Jeff) Gwinn Popovic; and three nephews, John, Daniel and Stephen Chovanes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Andy Uncapher.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, for a memorial service, with a Catholic blessing service at 5 p.m., with Father James Loew, OSB, officiating, at the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, Pa., 724-567-7006.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at Gamblefh.com.