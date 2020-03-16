|
Stephen J. Strelec, 97, of Natrona Heights, formerly of Tarentum, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Julia Strelec (Slenkovich); loving father of Stephen R. Strelec and Cynthia (David) Giovanitti; grandfather of Jessica (Joel) Smith, Lauren Strelec, Melissa Strelec, Julie Scotti and David Giovanitti; great-grandfather of Jack Smith; brother of the late Emily Malgott, Helen Tarlton, Michael Strelec and Anna Cooper; son of the late Stephen and Veronica Strelec (Rezak). He graduated in 1941 from Tarentum High School and attended Marshall College. While in the Army infantry during World War II, he earned various medals and honors including a Bronze Star for his service during the Battle of the Bulge. Employed for 43 years at Allegheny Ludlum, he retired as the superintendent of production for the Laminations Department. He was a member of the Tarentum VFW and the Jednota Club. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Holy Martyrs Church, 344 W. 9th Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084. Please meet at church. Burial in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery to follow. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD. (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com.