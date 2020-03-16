Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Martyrs Church
344 W. 9th Avenue
Tarentum, PA
View Map

Stephen J. Strelec


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen J. Strelec Obituary
Stephen J. Strelec, 97, of Natrona Heights, formerly of Tarentum, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Julia Strelec (Slenkovich); loving father of Stephen R. Strelec and Cynthia (David) Giovanitti; grandfather of Jessica (Joel) Smith, Lauren Strelec, Melissa Strelec, Julie Scotti and David Giovanitti; great-grandfather of Jack Smith; brother of the late Emily Malgott, Helen Tarlton, Michael Strelec and Anna Cooper; son of the late Stephen and Veronica Strelec (Rezak). He graduated in 1941 from Tarentum High School and attended Marshall College. While in the Army infantry during World War II, he earned various medals and honors including a Bronze Star for his service during the Battle of the Bulge. Employed for 43 years at Allegheny Ludlum, he retired as the superintendent of production for the Laminations Department. He was a member of the Tarentum VFW and the Jednota Club. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Holy Martyrs Church, 344 W. 9th Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084. Please meet at church. Burial in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery to follow. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD. (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -