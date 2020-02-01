|
Stephen P. Formento, 88, of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of Rural Ridge, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Born March 8, 1931, he was the beloved husband for 59 years of the late Betty Jean (McCorkle) Formento; devoted father of Daniel (Ashley) Formento, Debra (Frank) Stewart and Darlene (Gregory) Clark; proud grandfather of Alex and Natalie Formento, Ryan and Rachel Clark; brother of Mary Jean Tabacchi; also survived by nieces and nephews. After high school, Steve played as a catcher for several years in the Philadelphia Athletics minor league system. He served as a first lieutenant in the Quartermaster Corps of the Army and after active duty, several years in the Army Reserve. Steve attended Indiana State Teachers College, where he also played baseball and football. After graduating with his bachelor of science degree in education, Mr. Formento taught French and English at West Deer High School. He went on to combine credits earned at the Sorbonne University of Paris and studies in the teaching of French to receive his master^^s degree from Penn State University in 1962. Mr. Formento then continued his career as a French teacher and guidance counselor at Mt. Lebanon High School, from which he retired in 1991. Stephen was a member of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees and the Pennsylvania State Education Association. Family and friends will gather from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon. Service and interment in Deer Creek Cemetery will be private.