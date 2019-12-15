|
|
Stephen R. Hatbob Jr., 77, of Lower Burrell, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in his home. He was born Sept. 27, 1942, in New Kensington, to the late Stephen R. Sr. and Virginia Matuszewski Hatbob, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mr. Hatbob worked as a coal miner for Renton Mines and had also worked as a machinist for DieMatics Machine Shop in Tarentum. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, and was a member of the NRA. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid Steelers fan. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra L. Yeager Hatbob; four children, Richard (Michelle) Hatbob, of Lower Burrell, Shawn (Amy) Hatbob, of Allegheny Township, and Danielle Hatbob and Kristen Hatbob, both of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Tara Henry, Justin Hatbob, Austin Hatbob and Dylan Pesanski; great-grandchildren, Briar and Brayson Jefferies; and sister, Marci (Thomas) Shoup, of Curtisville.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, in St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell. Arrangements by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
www.RusiewiczFH.com. The family suggests donations made in his name to the .
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019