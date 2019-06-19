|
|
Steve A. Marhefka, 87, of Vandergrift, died Friday, June 14, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Born July 19, 1931, in East Vandergrift, he was a son of the late John J. and Mary Barlak Marhefka. Steve had been employed by Allegheny Ludlum, West Leechburg, as a pipe welder prior to retiring in 1980 after 30 years of employment. A member of St. Margaret Mary Church in Lower Burrell and a past member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church in Vandergrift, he enjoyed fly fishing out west and amateur radios, with his call letters being K3HBW. Survivors include two brothers, John Sr. (Amelia) Marhefka and Andrew Marhefka, both of Vandergrift; and a nephew, John Jr. (Julie) Marhefka, of Lower Burrell.
Funeral arrangements were private. Interment was in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift. Arrangements have been entrusted to DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 19, 2019