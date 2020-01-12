|
|
Steven Anthony Sieczkowski, 58, of Avonmore, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. He was born Aug. 26, 1961, in Latrobe. He was a 1979 graduate of Kiski Area High School. He then attended Penn State University, where he received a bachelor of science degree. He was employed as a surgical tech for Citizens General Hospital and then also for Allegheny Valley Hospital. Steve was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Avonmore, a Boy Scout and Daisy leader for both of his daughters, the Avonmore Community Association, the Polish Club and Italian Club, both in Avonmore, and the Avonmore Civic Center. He enjoyed fishing, bingo, playing cards and going to the beach, and especially loved spending time with his girls and his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Sieczkowski; and sister, Audrey Rupert. He is survived by his mother, Julie Bottegal Sieczkowski; his wife of 28 years, Mechelle Cardaro Sieczkowski; two daughters, Sara Jo (Brian) Fricke and Madison (Kyle Shellhammer) Sieczkowski; brother, Paul (Brenda) Sieczkowski; grandson, Jax Parker Fricke; granddog, Maisy; nephews, Ryan Rupert and Josh Sieczkowski; and nieces, LeeAnn Renner, Jill Sieczkowski and Hadassah Cardaro.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Avonmore. All those attending the Mass are asked to go directly to the church. Private burial will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Steve to S and T Bank, 602 Salt St., Saltsburg, PA 15681.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020