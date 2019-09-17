|
Steven Charles Evankovich, 28, of Murrysville, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, as the result of a pedestrian accident in front of his home on Route 380, Murrysville. He was born March 18, 1991, in Monroeville, to Carl L. and MaryAnn R. Tranchine Evankovich, and was a life resident of Murrysville. Steve was a graduate of Franklin Regional High School and the University of Pittsburgh, with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He worked as a test analyst for Uber, ATG. Steve was a humorist and naturalist who loved the farm and nature, enjoyed painting with acrylics, his cats, Mary and Rez, and his family, especially being uncle to 14 nieces and nephews and a philosopher who likes to share wisdom with the people in his life. Besides his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Christine (Hal) Williams, Dr. Jamie Evankovich, Carl (Lisa) Evankovich, Alan Evankovich and Eli (Heather) Evankovich; grandparents, John and Thelma Evankovich; and nieces and nephews, Alexandra, Nicholas, Carl Jacob, Katrina, Mia, Cassandra, Elissa, Christian, Maria, Kayla, John, Chrishan, Jillian and Michael. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frances Evankovich and John and Blanche Tranchine.
A celebration of his life will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Nicassio Field, 306 Raymaley Road, Harrison City, PA 15636. Friends are invited to join at any point. Arrangements are by the RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
