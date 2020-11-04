Steven J. Milisits, 48, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. He was born Feb. 25, 1972, in Natrona Heights. Steve was a graduate of Highlands High School Class of 1990. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed basketball, bowling, rides in the car and visiting the casino. Steve loved his family and always had a special place for his three nieces. He is survived by his wife, Lori Culleiton; children, Steven J. Milisits, Jalynn Milisits, Alyssa Moody and James Moody; mother, Mary L. Reid; a sister; adored nieces, Deshenai, Mylazia and Maloneya; uncles, John, Michael, Marlon and Andy (Silvana); and in-laws, Tom (Sue) Culleiton. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Lula Reid. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Steve's memory to the Scleroderma Foundation, www.scleroderma.org
