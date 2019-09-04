Home

Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Steven M. Barczykowski


1956 - 08
Steven M. Barczykowski Obituary
Steven M. Barczykowski, 63, of Tarentum, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at AHN Forbes Hospital, Monroeville, with his family at his side. He was born Aug. 12, 1956, in Natrona Heights, to Ronald Barczykowski, of Natrona Heights, and the late Patricia Crawford Barczykowski. Steve retired as a customer service representative from Highmark in Pittsburgh. He was a member of Club Eclectica and a former member of the Greater Pittsburgh Caged Bird Society. Steve was a proud vegan, who loved birds and animals, collecting magic memorabilia and cooking. He was an avid reader. He especially enjoyed music and all forms of pop culture. In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife of 43 years, Lydia Fotheringham Barczykowski; children, Danielle M. (Tony) Sgambati, of Harmarville, and Mitchell Barczykowski (Erica Higgs), of Natrona Heights; grandson, Frank Sgambati; brother, Matt (Laura) Barczykowski, of Lower Burrell; sister, Andrea (Joe) Schneider, of Pittsburgh: and by his two dogs, Hugo and Desmond. In addition to his mother, Steve was preceded in death by his son, Justin M. Barczykowski.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Burial will be private.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Steve may be made to GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/f/1qrwznif1c?sharetype=teams&member=2815936&utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&pc_code=em_db_co2876_v1&rcid=97cc5a8f40cc4eba9e26ac57b36f2a01.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019
