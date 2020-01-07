|
Susan Harger Hartford, 65, a resident of Allegheny Township for 28 years, passed away peacefully in her home on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Sue's toughness and determination were an inspiration to her family, friends and all those who knew her. Few have fought harder and with such grace. Sue was a member of St. Margaret Mary's Parish and played in the Bell Choir. She thoroughly enjoyed her time as a "Bell Girl" and embraced the choir. Born in Pittsburgh's Allegheny General Hospital, Sue grew up in Sewickley. The middle child of Carl and Rebecca Harger, Sue graduated from Quaker Valley High School in 1972. An excellent student, Sue was the class salutatorian and the band president. She went on to the University of Cincinnati's Conservatory of Music, where she graduated magna cum laude. Initially planning a career as a high school band director and music teacher, Sue accepted a job back in Pittsburgh at a recording studio where she wrote/produced radio/TV ads and wrote jingles. Her career took a giant leap when she became the audio director for Productions Masters Inc. (PMI) in 1985. Incredibly gifted musically, she began working with major corporations, professional sports teams, and advertising firms, not only making commercials, but also corporate videos and marketing campaigns. It was at PMI that she met her husband, Kevin Hartford, who was recording songs for an EP that was being produced by a member of Starship. Kevin knew immediately he had just met his future wife. It took Sue a little longer but after a whirlwind romance, they were married nine months later at St. Margaret Mary's, where Sue hired members of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and other professional musicians/singers to perform in their wedding. In 1994, Sue became a partner in another production house, D'Elia-Wittkofski. Among the many major projects she worked on were the Pittsburgh Pirates, Penguins and Penn State sports highlight shows, as well as other PSU programming. In 2000, Sue wrote, produced and recorded the complete soundtrack, including four original songs, for a movie shot in Pittsburgh called "The Bread My Sweet." Sue received national recognition for her work on the movie. In 2012, Sue established Sue Hartford Sound and finished her career working from home, doing the work she truly loved and enjoying life to the fullest. She loved our dog, Deacon, and took him for long walks even while wearing a chemo pump. She was affectionately known as Da Mama by her family, and relished being the matriarch of the family. Throughout her career, Sue was honored with numerous Pittsburgh Advertising Awards (Addys), National Advertising Awards and two Clios, the Oscar of advertising. Her first Clio was for Dad's Dog Food, "The Time is Right." The final recording was done in Los Angeles. Sue was also a voiceover talent and worked for C. Harper, The Baierl Family of Dealerships, and many other companies. Sue served on the Kiski Area School Board for six years, the KA Educational Foundation for three years, the KA Sports Hall of Fame Committee for 14 years, and also served on the board for the New Kensington YMCA. Having graduated before Title IX, Sue was an excellent athlete and excelled in golf/tennis at Hill Crest Country Club and played in a softball league. Sue also served on the House and Social Committees at Hill Crest. But her family was everything to her and she was very proud of both her immediate family and her extended family. Sue leaves behind her husband of 33 years, Kevin; her eldest son, Matt, of Pittsburgh (fiancee, Chelsea), and her youngest son, Christian (wife Laura), of Torrance, Calif. Her favorite time of the week was Sunday family dinner, where she was such an important part of the family and greatly loved by all. One of her favorite times in life was when her sons attended Wake Forest University and played football for the Demon Deacons. Sue and Kevin became quite involved in the school and still support the football team. They loved every minute of it. Go Deacs! Sue also leaves behind three brothers, George, of Greensboro, N.C., Jim, of New Kensington, and David (wife Kathy), of Monongahela; and her sister, Pat (husband Rick), of Annapolis, Md.; brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Laura Hartford, of Fox Chapel; sister and brother-in-law, Doctors Bill Donaldson and Kathy Hartford-Donaldson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. Sue was preceded in death by her parents in 2007. May God take Sue into his kingdom and may she charm heaven with her smile, brighten the day with her laugh and dazzle with her many talents! We love you Sue!!
Friends will be received from 2 until time of Memorial Mass at 3 p.m. Thursday in St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Rd., Lower Burrell. Arrangements by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
The family suggests donations made in her name to Hillman Cancer Center. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
