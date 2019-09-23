|
Everett Randall Le Sueur Sr., 75, of Gilpin Township, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones. He was born Sept. 28, 1943, in Gilpin Township to Daniel Le Sueur Sr. and Elmira Christina (Young) Le Sueur. He was a loving and kind person who didn't bring attention to himself. Everett was a 1961 graduate of Leechburg High School. He lived most of his life in Gilpin Township where he was born and raised. He was a retired metallurgist from Allegheny Ludlum in West Leechburg (22 years) and had also worked for U.S. Steel in Rankin (19.5 years). Outside of work, Everett was an avid archer and hunter, winning many awards and accolades, including being the Pennsylvania state archery champion for 13 years. He had been a member of several sporting clubs, including Chieftain Archery, Powder Monkey, Fort Hand Rifle Range, Parks Township Sportsman's Club and Gilpin Township Rifle Club. Everett was preceded in death by his parents as well as siblings, Narrace C. Le Sueur, Bertha Le Sueur, Maude (Le Sueur) Johnson, Leonard Le Sueur Sr., LaVerne F. (Le Sueur) Sharpe, Elmira A. Le Sueur, Willavene C. (Le Sueur) Cooley, Flora V. (Le Sueur) Allen, Gloria E. (Le Sueur) Lee Stout and Daniel Le Sueur Jr. Everett is survived by his loving wife of more than 50 years, Dianne (Taylor) Le Sueur; siblings, Delilah Jean (Le Sueur) Buchanan, Loretta A. (Le Sueur) Douglass, Myrna E. (Le Sueur) Lashley and Gail Z. (Le Sueur) Powell; sister-in-law, Kathryn J. (Taylor) Norman; brother-in-law, Armel Eugene Lashley; children, Autumn Taylor Le Sueur and Everett Randall Le Sueur Jr. and their companions (respectively) Stephen M. Burlikowski and Dana L. (McAlister) Pompei; close friends Blake and Andrea Whaley; and many other dear family members and friends. The Le Sueur Family would like to thank family and friends, Allegheny Health Network, Armstrong County Memorial Hospital, West Haven, Lutheran Senior Life personnel, and
CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, who is in charge of the arrangements. In honor of his privacy, there will be no visitation or funeral services.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 23, 2019