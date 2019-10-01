Home

Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
Susan C. Halupa


1920 - 2019
Susan C. Halupa Obituary
Susan Christine (Chobanian) Halupa, 99, of Cabot, formerly of New Kensington, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Concordia Lutheran Ministries Nursing Home, Cabot. Born April 4, 1920, in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Eghia Paul and Julia Elizabeth (Repak) Chobanian. She was employed as a line worker for PPG in Creighton for many years. Susan was a member of St. Mary's of Czestochowa in New Kensington. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and playing bingo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Halupa in 1988; daughter, Susan M. (Halupa) Crenner; siblings, Nazareth Chobanian; Paul Chobanian Jr.; Marty Chobanian; Anthony Chobanian; Martin Chobanian; Elizabeth Sosigian; and Steven Chobanian. Susan is survived by her son-in-law, Dan B. Crenner, of Sugarcreek, Ohio; granddaughter, Hope G. Crenner, of Sugarcreek, Ohio; siblings, Mary Chobanian, of Kentucky; Pauline (Sam) Gruber, of Freeport; Matt (Vonne) Chobianian, of New Kensington; Bill (Brenda) Chobianian, of Las Vegas, Nev.; Julianne Colpo, of Washington Township; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME, 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights. A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery.
To send the family a condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019
