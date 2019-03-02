Susan (Quigley) DiGirolamo, 65, of Indiana Township, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in her home. She was born in 1953 to Lois Jean (Dahm) and James Quigley. She graduated from Burrell High School. She was a lifeguard and majorette. She graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. While working at Touche, Ross, Susan became a certified public accountant. She later worked for Westinghouse as a financial analyst. She and her husband then moved to Ohio. While there, Susan taught accounting at Lorain County Community College. She and her family transferred back to Pittsburgh and she returned to public accounting, working for Stokes Kelly and Hines, where her primary responsibilities included auditing and consulting work for nursing home organizations. Susan then became the controller for Contact Pittsburgh. She later worked at Lutheran Senior Life as chief financial officer. She held that position for 15 years until her retirement in 2018. Susan was recognized as an outstanding leader in her profession. She was nominated as Chief Financial Officer of the Year for Western Pennsylvania in 2014. In addition to her work, Susan had many outside interests. She served on the State Board of the American Association of University Women. She was President of the PTO at Hartwood Elementary School. She also served as the CCD Program coordinator at St. Timothy's Church. She served on the board of directors at St. Joseph High School. She was a Eucharistic minister at St. Padre Pio Parish. She loved spending time at the family house in North Topsail Beach. She enjoyed walking on the beach and playing with her grandchildren. She and her husband hosted large family dinners at Easter and Thanksgiving each year. She was a loving and caring person and always put others needs before her own. She will be missed greatly by all those who knew her. Susan was a loving and devoted wife of 42 years to her husband, Don, who survives her, along with their children, Matthew (Maria) DiGirolamo, Stephen (Marcie) DiGirolamo and Benjamin (Carli) DiGirolamo; her sister, Christine Quigley (John) Lubimir; brother, Peter Quigley; and grandchildren, Jon, Ellie and James.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St., where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Monday followed by Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church, Lower Burrell. Interment will follow in Greenwood Mausoleum, Lower Burrell.

