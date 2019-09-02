|
Susan E. Jeffries, 55, of Tarentum, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born May 17, 1964, in Washington, D.C., to Thomas H. and Shirley A. (Grove) Jeffries, of Loganton, Pa. Susan lived most of her life in Tarentum, where she was a homemaker. She graduated from Sugar Valley High School in Loganton, Pa., in 1982. In addition to her parents, Susan is survived by her children, Brandy S. Kaczor, of New Kensington, and Thomas P. Kaczor, of Brackenridge; as well as three grandchildren, four siblings, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a future date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084, 724-224-1526.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 2, 2019