Daugherty Funeral Home
324 4Th St
Freeport, PA 16229
(724) 295-3100
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Mary, Mother of God, Roman Catholic Church
Freeport, PA
View Map
Susan Jacques


1948 - 2019
Susan Jacques Obituary
Susan Voghel Jacques, 71, of Sarver, Buffalo Township, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born March 28, 1948, in Waterbury, Conn., to the late Leo Joseph and Frances (Richmond) Voghel. Susan was raised in Thomaston, Conn., and has resided in Worthington and Kittanning prior to moving to Sarver six years ago. Mrs. Jacques was an accountant her entire professional career, from RT Jacques Trucking family business through her last employment at Reed Witting of Pittsburgh before her retirement in 2013. She was a member of the Allegheny Mountain Chapter of the FMCA. Susan enjoyed camping, traveling and motorcycling with her husband. In addition, she was an avid arts and crafts enthusiast and loved doing embroidery. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, R. Thomas Jacques Sr., with whom she would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on this Nov. 7; her sons, Dennis, Thomas Jr. (Anne) and Scott Jacques; her grandchildren, Morgan, Julianne, Aalaiyah, Aldon and Bow; her brother, Leo Voghel; and her sister, Bonnie Macleod. She was preceded in death by her parents.
At Susan's request, there will be no public visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend her Christian funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in St. Mary, Mother of God, Roman Catholic Church, Freeport, with her pastor, the Rev. Ronald Maquinana as celebrant. Committal ceremonies will take place at a later date in the St. Mary Cemetery, Freeport. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the DENNIS J. DAUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME, 324 Fourth St., Freeport, 724-295-3100.
Her family respectively requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary, Mother of God, Roman Catholic Church, 608 High St., Freeport, PA 16229. To leave a condolence, please visit www.daughertyfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2019
