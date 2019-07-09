Susan Kay Vantine Blackburn died Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Transitions Life Care Hospice in Raleigh, N.C. She was born May 12, 1945, in Natrona Heights to John E. and Margie Kier Vantine. At the time of her birth, Susan's father was serving in the Army in Europe and he did not get to meet his new daughter until he arrived home from the service when she was several months old. Susan graduated in 1963 from Har-Brack High School and in 1967 from Clarion State College with a bachelor's degree in secondary education. She taught in New Jersey, Virginia and Texas before moving back to Natrona Heights and being hired by Highlands School District, where she taught middle school English for 15 years and served for many summers as the librarian at the high school. Susan never got to travel as much as she would have liked in her life, but she traveled through books, as she was an avid reader. One of her favorite books was Dr. Seuss' "Oh, The Places You'll Go." She gifted that book to her many nieces, nephews, and children of friends. Susan's joys in life were her family and friends and the time she got to spend with all of them. She is survived by her daughters, Kristine Pareira and her grandson, Sidney Pareira, of Cary, N.C., and Carol Blackburn-Wagner (Rich) and grandchildren, Alyssa Blackburn, Aaron Wagner, Anthony Wagner, and Arianna Wagner, all of Pittsburgh; her sister, Beverly Bogan (Rob), of Natrona Heights; and her brother, John Vantine (Raphael), of Drexel Hill, Pa.; niece, Catherine Gonzalez (Eddie), and great-niece Camila, nephew, John Nicholas Vantine (Lauren) and great-niece Makena, all of California, and niece, Mary Vantine, of Philadelphia, nephew Matthew Vantine, of Drexel Hill; brother-in-law, Milt Fraser, of Natrona Heights, and niece, Lindsay Fraser, of Brackenridge, and nephews, Andrew Fraser, of Pittsburgh and Alex Fraser, of Natrona Heights. Before moving to Raleigh, Susan was an active member of the local chapter of PASRs, and a member of First United Presbyterian Church of Tarentum, and she enjoyed her monthly breakfasts with fellow retired teachers. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, John and Margie Vantine, and her younger sister, Carol Vantine Fraser

A memorial service for Susan will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, in First United Presbyterian Church of Tarentum, 913 Lock St., Tarentum, with a luncheon immediately following in the church social hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Susan's memory to her church and their Building Fund, First United Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 2, 913 Lock St., Tarentum, PA 15084. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 9, 2019