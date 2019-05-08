Susan Kay Reed Daniska, 64, of Hyde Park, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. She was born Sept. 29, 1954, the daughter of the late Albert James and Betty Louise Baker Reed, of Hyde Park. Susie was employed for the First National Bank of Leechburg for 10 years as a teller at the drive up window and a collection and disabilities insurance clerk at the Parks Township office branch. She enjoyed riding her John Deere Gator 835m and red golf cart at camp and around her home. Susie loved to spend time with her family and her two puppies. Susan is survived by her husband of 41 years, Denis J. Daniska; her children, Elaina Kay and Bran Neeper, of Cowansville, and a daughter, Anna Louise and William Rocco, of Avonmore; a sister, Sandy (Jeff) Trimmer; and two nieces, Cynthia and Samantha (Kyle) Solan, of St. Augustine, Fla.

At the family's request, a private celebration will take place May 7, 2019, and interment will be at St. Catherine's Cemetery with Pastor Ryan Pusch officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, PA 15690, 724-567-7006.

