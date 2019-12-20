|
Susan L. (Moody) Rovenski, 67, of Washington Township, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, after a lifelong battle with multiple sclerosis. Born Oct. 13, 1952, in Rochester, Pa., she was a daughter of Elinor (Fisher) Moody, of Washington Township, and the late John W. Moody. Susan was a graduate of Gateway High School and a member of First Lutheran Church in Apollo. She enjoyed singing and listening to music. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Rovenski. In addition to her mother, Susan is survived by her son, James (Ashley) Rovenski, of Louisville, Ky.; grandson, John W. Rovenski; and granddaughter, Adalynn G. Rovenski, both of Louisville.
At Susan's request, all services are private, and have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo.
The family suggests memorial contributions in Susan's memory be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Keystone Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale St., Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2019