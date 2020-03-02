|
|
Suzanne I. (Powell) Hundley, 69, of Leechburg, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Quality Life Services (West Haven Manor) in Washington Township. A daughter of the late Frank Powell and Bertha (Ritter) Powell, she was born Nov. 27, 1950, in North Vandergrift. Suzanne was of the Catholic faith. She had been employed as a customer service representative by GMAC Mortgage of Iowa before retirement. Suzanne had a fondness for animals that lead to her fostering numerous dogs. She enjoyed making jewelry, shooting pool and playing cards. Survivors include her two daughters, Teresa Edinger (John), of Leechburg, and Tina Burtick (Sam Farrier), of Leechburg; four grandsons, Kevin Miller, D.J. Oberdorf, Stanley Burtick and Jonathan Burtick; a sister, Dorothy, of Apollo; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Albert Powell; and a sister, Betty Chandler. Friends will be welcomed by her family from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051), followed by a blessing service held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B., officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Condolences to the Hundley family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.