Sydney A. Ray
1935 - 2020-08-24
Sydney A. (Mognet) Ray, 85, of Saltsburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Born Jan. 6, 1935, in Vandergrift, she was a daughter of the late Emily E. (Yerty) Mognet. Sydney was a 1952 graduate of Vandergrift High School, and a graduate of New Kensington Commercial Business School. She was the owner/operator of the former Emily's Jewelers in Saltsburg for 30 years until her retirement at the end of 1994. Sydney was a member of Vandergrift United Methodist Church and the Saltsburg Historical Society, and was active in the Women's Club of Allegheny Township. She liked working on ceramics, and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Sydney is survived by her husband of 65 years, Herbert L. Ray Sr.; son, Dr. Herbert L. (Sandy) Ray Jr., of Allegheny Township; daughter, Dr. Heidi A. (Terry Monteleone) Ray, of Indiana; and her grandchildren, Ashley (Tim) Sharek, of Marshall Township, Herbert L. Ray III, of Allegheny Township, Shane M. Monteleone, of Indiana, Kyle A. Monteleone, of Phoenixville, Pa., and Jenna L. Monteleone, of Indiana. At Sydney's request, all services are private, and have been entrusted to the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, SALTSBURG. Interment in Vandergrift Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sydney's memory to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 620 Sea Island Road, Suite 288, St. Simons Island, GA 31522. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2020.
