Sylvia H. Miller, 82, of Tarentum, passed away unexpectedly at home Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was born Dec. 20, 1937, in Harrison Township, to the late John M. and Susan (Seckar) Hrivnak Sr. Sylvia lived her entire life in the area, where she was a homemaker. She also worked as a secretary for 10 years at Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp., Brackenridge. Sylvia was a member of First United Presbyterian Church, Tarentum, where she was very active. She was also involved with Meals on Wheels. Sylvia graduated in 1955 from Tarentum High School and enjoyed cooking and knitting. She especially enjoyed her family, children and grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Donald K. Miller; her children, Darlene S. (Andrew) Hasley, of Mt. Lebanon, and Darryl J. (Bonnie) Miller, of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Melissa, Amanda and William Hasley, of Mt. Lebanon, and Faith and Nathan Miller, of Dallas, Texas. Also surviving are her siblings, Eleanor Kahuk, of Lower Burrell, and John M. (Kay) Hrivnak Jr., of Zelienople. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in First United Presbyterian Church, Tarentum, with the Rev. Philip A. Beck, officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery, Brackenridge. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 17, 2020.