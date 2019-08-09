|
|
Sylvia Juanita (Pearson) Carlson, 89, of Lower Burrell, formerly of Apollo, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Born March 29, 1930, in Russellville, Ky., she was a daughter of the late William Bradley and Inez O. (Dillhia) Pearson. Sylvia was a homemaker, and her life was centered around her family. She loved spending time with them, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in recent years. Sylvia was a member of the former Helping Hand store in Apollo, a volunteer organization to help raise money for children. She was also a member of the Auxiliary for Disabled Veterans. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, DeVere "Weary" Carlson, who passed away Nov. 15, 1994; daughter, Bonnie Carlson; granddaughter, Sherry Tegtmeier; grandson, Lee Michael Carlson; brothers, Irvin, J.C. and William Pearson Jr.; sisters, Queenie Pearson and Dorothy Foster; and a half-sister, Lucille Haddon. Sylvia is survived by her daughters, Patty Jo (Bill) Campbell, of Lower Burrell, Mary (Frank) Tegtmeier, of East Petersburg, Pa.; sons, Ralph Carlson, of Kiski Township, Victor Carlson, of Harrisburg, and Rex (Misty) Carlson, of Kiski Township; seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, John Pearson, of Charleston, S.C.; sister, Lena Mae Gray, of Russellville, Ky.; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from noon until the hour of service at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, with Pastor Michael Campbell, officiating. Private interment in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sylvia's name to the , 1000 Liberty Ave., Suite 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019