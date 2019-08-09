Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
(724) 478-1244
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
View Map
Service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Carlson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia J. Carlson


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia J. Carlson Obituary
Sylvia Juanita (Pearson) Carlson, 89, of Lower Burrell, formerly of Apollo, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Born March 29, 1930, in Russellville, Ky., she was a daughter of the late William Bradley and Inez O. (Dillhia) Pearson. Sylvia was a homemaker, and her life was centered around her family. She loved spending time with them, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in recent years. Sylvia was a member of the former Helping Hand store in Apollo, a volunteer organization to help raise money for children. She was also a member of the Auxiliary for Disabled Veterans. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, DeVere "Weary" Carlson, who passed away Nov. 15, 1994; daughter, Bonnie Carlson; granddaughter, Sherry Tegtmeier; grandson, Lee Michael Carlson; brothers, Irvin, J.C. and William Pearson Jr.; sisters, Queenie Pearson and Dorothy Foster; and a half-sister, Lucille Haddon. Sylvia is survived by her daughters, Patty Jo (Bill) Campbell, of Lower Burrell, Mary (Frank) Tegtmeier, of East Petersburg, Pa.; sons, Ralph Carlson, of Kiski Township, Victor Carlson, of Harrisburg, and Rex (Misty) Carlson, of Kiski Township; seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother, John Pearson, of Charleston, S.C.; sister, Lena Mae Gray, of Russellville, Ky.; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from noon until the hour of service at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, with Pastor Michael Campbell, officiating. Private interment in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sylvia's name to the , 1000 Liberty Ave., Suite 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now