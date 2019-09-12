Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Balsone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia M. Balsone


1938 - 05
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia M. Balsone Obituary
Sylvia Mae Balsone, 81, of Plum Borough, formerly of Swissvale, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville, following a short illness. She was born in Masontown on May 1, 1938, was a daughter of the late John B. and Elizabeth B. Grimm Kridle and had been a resident of Plum for the past 58 years. Sylvia retired from Kmart in Monroeville, where she was employed as a sales assistant. She aenjoyed crocheting, reading, bingo, bus trips and family time, especially with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Thomas E. Balsone; daughter, Hope (Brian) McCall, of Cabot; grandchildren, Brennen and Maura McCall; and brother, Bernard (Linda) Kridle, of Scottdale.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now