Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Sylvia Rosencrance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia R. Rosencrance


1938 - 2020
Sylvia R. Rosencrance Obituary
Sylvia R. (Reese) Rosencrance, 81, of West Deer Township, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at her home. She was born July 30, 1938, in Charlotte, N.C., to the late Harvey and Jessie (Hathcock) Reese. Sylvia lived in West Deer for the past 52 years. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Dorseyville, a life member of West Deer VFC No. 3 and a member of West Deer Ambulance Service. Sylvia enjoyed camping, bingo, reading, and especially spending time with her family and grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Thomas F. Rosencrance; sons, David T. (Colleen) Rosencrance, of Butler, and Dennis W. (Jill) Rosencrance, of Shaler Township; grandchildren, Alyssa, Jarrett and Luke Rosencrance; siblings, Robert P. (Carol) Reese, of Dorseyville, David H. (Kitty) Reese, of Geneva, Ohio, Linda G. Turner of Helen, Ga., C. Susan Sternberger, of Pittsburgh, and M. Wanda (Russell) Doughty, of New London, N.H. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Andrew M. Reese. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday in SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with the Rev. David Mears officiating. Burial will follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.
