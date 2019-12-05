|
Tamura A. Kress, 58, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at her home. She was born Oct. 3, 1961, in New Kensington. She is the daughter of JoAnn Kress and the late Louis Kress. Tamura was a Burrell High School graduate. She had a genuine, kind heart that extended to everyone she encountered whether they were a friend, family member or stranger. Tamura was a lifelong crafter and entrepreneur. She enjoyed helping others, vacationing at the beach and visiting casinos. No matter where she was, Tamura was always the life and soul of the party. She is survived by her mother, JoAnn Kress; sisters, LuAnn (Robert) Lyle and Lana Kress; niece, Morgan Lawrence; nephew, Camron Lofttesness; and dearest friends, Laura Saye and Michael McKechnie.
Per Tamura's wishes, there will be a private celebration of life with her family. Arrangements are entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., 724-335-6500.
All condolence cards can be mailed to 1210 Strawn Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2019