Teddy G. Majercik
1947 - 2020
Teddy Gaye Reichenbaugh Majercik, 72, of East Vandergrift, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in her residence. Born Nov. 3, 1947, in Vandergrift, she was the daughter of the late Lysle Leland and Janet "Avanelle" Hufhand Reichenbaugh. She had been employed by VNA Hospice and Veado's Restaurant. A member of the former First Lutheran Church in Vandergrift, she enjoyed cooking, baking especially Christmas cookies and spending time with her dog, Snitzel. Survivors include four daughters, Crystal (George) Boehm, of Crafton, Shannon Majercik (Blaine Skwirut) of Parks Township, Deanna Parson, of Butler, and Billie-Jean Fouse (Tommy Diehl), of Apollo; two sons, Darryle Majercik, of East Vandergrift, and Dennis (Stephanie) Majercik, of Parks Township; their adopted son, Clinton Campbell, of East Vandergrift; 11 grandchildren, Ryan Verner, Ashley, Rachel and Jacob Boehm, Joseph Strellic, Justin (Shaely Kromka) Parson, Zachery (Victoria) Parson, Sarah Parson, Amanda (Tony) Bembic and Alex and Andrew Majercik; five great-grandchilden, Isaiah Parson, Noah Babinsak, Mayzie Parson, Fifee Aites and Spencer Majercik; five step-grandchildren, Zane Cox, Jacob Aites, Devon Aites and Alex and Logan Gamble; two sisters, Donetta Aiello, of Vandergrift, and Carla (Bill) Libent, of Oklahoma Borough, along with two brothers, Charles (Maybelle) Reichenbaugh, of Oklahoma Borough, and Richard (Maryann) Reichenbaugh, of Brackenridge. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas "Newt" Majercik, in 2010; two sisters, Judy Lynn Bernat and Sandra Kay Shoop; and a brother, Clayton Eugene Reichbaugh. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Services will be private. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery, Apollo. Anyone attending visitation will be required to wear a mask per CDC guidelines. There will be a 25 person limit in the building at one time. Funeral services will be streamed across the funeral home Facebook page, and also the family's page, The Reichenbaugh Groupies, starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 18, 2020.
